Boxing legend Azumah Nelson to launch "Zoom Zoom Clinics" to empower youth

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 13:38

Ghanaian boxing icon Azumah Nelson, nicknamed "The Professor," is stepping out of the ring and into the community with his inspiring new initiative: the Zoom Zoom Clinics.

The programme, sponsored by GCB Bank, aims to uplift and empower young people in four regions - Greater Accra, Northern, Ashanti, and Western. The Clinics offer a unique blend of mentorship, boxing training, and community engagement.

Nelson, a household name globally for his championship career, is driven by a passion to equip youth with more than just physical prowess. The Zoom Zoom Clinics go beyond the ropes, aiming to instill valuable life skills, promote health and fitness, and cultivate resilience and discipline.

"Boxing taught me invaluable lessons in discipline, perseverance, and hard work," said Nelson. "Through the Zoom Zoom Clinics, I want to empower the next generation to reach their full potential, both inside and outside the ring."

GCB Bank recognizes the transformative power of sports and is proud to be a partner in this impactful initiative. Mr. Kofi Adomakoh, MD of GCB Bank, emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting youth development through sports.

"We believe the Zoom Zoom Clinics will shape the next generation of Ghanaian talent, not just in boxing, but across various fields," Mr. Adomakoh stated. "Our partnership with Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions exemplifies our dedication to empowering young people and fostering positive change in their communities."

The Zoom Zoom Clinics will be a comprehensive experience for participants. Each session will include:

Mentorship Sessions: Azumah Nelson will share his inspiring life story, offering motivational talks and guidance on overcoming challenges and setting goals.

Boxing Training Sessions: Participants will receive basic boxing instruction, focusing on technique, fitness development, and sportsmanship.

The inaugural Zoom Zoom Clinics will be held in July and August 2024. To ensure a wide reach and seamless integration into local communities, the programme has established strong partnerships with the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Boxing Federation, boxing academies, and local community organizations.