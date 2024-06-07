Featured

Black Stars return home after thrilling victory over Mali in World Cup Qualifier

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 07 - 2024 , 07:58

The Black Stars have returned from Bamako, where they secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mali on Matchday 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew clinched the win for Ghana with a 94th-minute goal at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday.

The Ghanaian team arrived at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi at 1:15 am today, traveling via ASKY Airlines. They will now continue preparations for their next fixture against the Central African Republic, scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.

Ghana had to battle back after Kamory Doumbia gave Mali the lead just before halftime in the 45th minute. Ernest Nuamah equalised with a powerful header in the 58th minute, and Ayew, assisted by fellow substitute Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, sealed the victory in stoppage time.

The Black Stars are now level on six points with Group I leaders Comoros, who are set to play against Madagascar on Friday, June 7, 2024. Ghana will host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.