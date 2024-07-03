Next article: Euro 2024: Netherlands reach quarter-finals after dominant win over Romania

Black Queens begin camping for Japan friendly July 13

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jul - 03 - 2024 , 16:56

Black Queens Coach, Nora Häuptle has invited 33 players to camp in Accra in readiness for the forthcoming international friendly against Japan.

This highly anticipated friendly is scheduled for the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The invited players include Bay FC’s Princess Marfo, Luton FC defender Bridget Adu and former FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner, Mukarama Abdulai. Nora has also invited Wasila Diwura Soale, Nina Norshie, Mavis Owusu, Adama Alhassan and Victoria Osei.

The Black Queens will use the game to prepare for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled for Morocco next year.

On the other hand, the Japanese team will use the game to strengthen their team’s preparation towards their participation in the Paris Olympics games in August.

Japan currently ranked seventh (7) in the world while Ghana’s Black Queens are ranked sixty four (64) in the World and 4th on the African Continent.

The invited players are expected to report to camp in Accra on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.