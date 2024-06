Previous article: Hearts of Oak set to part ways with Ibrahim Salifu

Featured

35 Black Princesses report to camp in Cape Coast for preparations ahead of U20 Women's World Cup

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 28 - 2024 , 16:36

Head Coach of the Black Princesses, Yussif Basigi has invited 35 players to resume camping in Cape Coast in preparations towards the upcoming U20 FIFA Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Advertisement

The Black Princesses are making their seventh consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament.

Ghana will open their campaign against Austria in Group E before playing New Zealand and Japan in the other group matches.

The players reported to camp on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup will kick start from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

Below are the 35 players invited to camp.

Goalkeepers: Afi Amenyaku (Northern Ladies), Deborah Brown (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Amina Ahamadu (Savannah Ladies), Huzeeiman Osman (Jonina Ladies), Afishatu Issah (Immigration Ladies) and Najat Salam (Super Ladies FC).

Defenders: Comfort Yeboah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Fatimata Fuseini (Hasaacas Ladies), Opoku Anoma Abena (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Afishatu Mohammed (Supreme Ladies), Sarah Kulibe (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Afia Twumwaa (Faith Ladies), Abiba Issah (Hasaacas Ladies), Hannah Nyame (Essiam Socrates), Comfort Owusu (Hasaacas Ladies) and Faiza Abdul Rashid (Pealpia Ladies).

Midfielders: Stella Nyamekye (Dreams Ladies), Wasiima Mohammed (Northern Ladies), Tracey Twum (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Beline Nyarkoh (Mfantsiman Royals), Asana Alhassan (Super Ladies), Sucess Ameyaa (Hasaacas Ladies), Sarah Nyarko (Dreamz Ladies), Jacqueline Amponsah (Berry Ladies), Debora Annorh (Berry Ladies) and Jennifer Owusu (Ampem Darkoa Ladies).

Attackers: Princess Owusu (Unye F K Kadin), Salamatu Abdulai (FC Swieqi), Rita Moussa Sea Lions, Asantewaa Angela (No club), Mary Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Agnes Yeboah (Jonina Ladies), Mercy Attobrah (Hasaacas Ladies), Jennifer Dawah (Ipiphany Ladies) and Abigail Sakyiwaa (Hasaacas Ladies).