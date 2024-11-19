Featured

BJK Cup: Emma Raducanu triumphs in straight sets over Slovakia's Viktoria to reach final

The irrepressible Emma Raducanu beat Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova to put Great Britain one win away from their first Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup final since 1981.

The 22-year-old won 6-4, 6-4 and is yet to drop a set in Malaga this week, doing a perfect job of teeing up Katie Boulter, who will now take on the far tougher assignment of world No 43 Rebecca Sramkova.

The Slovaks have been the surprise package of these Finals, taking out the USA and Australia. World No238 Hruncakova had won her match against Australia and did sporadic damage with her big, flat forehand but Raducanu looked a class above.

The British No 2 pulverised her opponent’s second serve and - as it has all week - her own juiced-up serve got her out of trouble when required.

She tweaked her motion during a two-month hiatus after a foot injury in Seoul and the result has been more power, more aces (eight against Hruncakova) but also – understandably with an ongoing project – more double faults.

But what has been most impressive in Malaga is Raducanu’s ability to deliver on serve in the crucial moments: she has saved 19 of the 23 break points faced in this event.

How far Raducanu has come since March last year when she withdrew from the squad to face France in a qualifier, saying she had not even known the tie was taking place.

Viktoria Hruncakova admitted it was a 'really, really tough battle'

After her triumph, Raducanu admitted she was 'really pleased' with her composure.

'Today was a really, really tough battle, because, my opponent has a huge ball strike,' she said. 'Despite her ranking, she plays much above that, especially on these courts, it really suits her. But I'm really pleased with how I composed myself and served it out in both sets.

'The tactic was to try and keep her moving and not let her get the first strike in and make me run around.

'So think I did that well with my serving and starting the point. I'm really happy to have come through that, because I've actually lost to her before.

'I'm going to get everything done as soon as possible so I can come back here and support Katie and give everything, like I just did on the court, on the bench. She's playing amazing.'

Raducanu looks an integral and enthusiastic member of Anne Keothavong’s squad and, taking in the qualifier against France this April in which she was the star performer, she has won five matches and her last eight sets in a row.

With the formidable but beatable Italy team awaiting in the final, the excitement is building among the travelling British fans that Raducanu and Boulter can deliver their country’s first ever Billie Jean King Cup this week.

But there should also be much enthusiasm about the world No58’s 2025 season. Most players will take a holiday after this event but Raducanu – given injury forced her off court so recently – has vowed to get straight back to the practice courts then head Down Under nice and early for January’s Australian Open.

Her performances in Malaga have given her an ideal launchpad from which to begin her pre-season.

And with talks ongoing between Raducanu and Maria Sharapova’s former physio Yutaka Nakamura, there are signs of things beginning to click into place.