Ayittey Powers Promotions launch first boxing night June 29

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 13:53

Former light heavyweight boxer Michael Ayittey Powers Okine is staging his first bout on June 29 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The boxer famous for his trilology with famed boxer Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku has formed a promotional outfit dubbed the Ayittey Powers Promotions.

At the launch of the Ayittey Powers Promotion last Friday at the Game Park at Dzorwulu in Accra, he noted that together with his partner Daniel Kofi Ewusie and sponsors Game Tv Ghana will get a world champion again.

“Ayittey Powers Promotion together with my partner Daniel Kofi Ewusie will ensure the best fighters box, challenge each other and give the audience their monies worth,’ he told the Graphic Sports on the sidelines of the launch of the promotion.

Ayittey Powers as he is popularly referred to in the country said boxers in the country have failed to face each other to bring the best and the worst out of them making it difficult to show their potency and quality when fighting abroad.

At the launch it was announced that the headline bout will feature a national supermiddleweight title fight involving Ernest Akushey alias Bahubali and Elvis Ahorgah alias Soldier.

The two have been going at each other over the past two years and are well known at Bukom and its environs. They nearly came to fisticuffs at the face-to-face meeting. They will headline the big night on June 29.

Another attraction on the night dubbed ‘Power of the Fist’ will be the return of Wasiru ‘Dzatabi’ Mohammed who challenges Isaac Dowuona in a 12 round super-featherweight contest.

Match-maker Abdul Rasheed alias Believer mentioned other bouts for the June 29 fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

A twelve round World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African title will see Ghana’s Eric Korley face-off with Adam Hav-Deen Salanon from Benin while Daniel Otoo alias Mugabe clashes with Vandorf ‘Troy’ Okrah in a 12 round super bantamweight contest.

In other bouts Jerry ‘Sugar Ray’ Robertsson will meet Gowwin ‘Alvarez’ Tetteh in an eight round super-bantamweight contest while superflyweight bout will contest on the night will see Michael ‘Black Spider’ Abban and Isaac ‘Iron Body’ Aryeetey clash.

