Ashgold part ways with Coach Akonnor

Management of Ashgold has asked the technical director of the club, John Christiansen, to take charge after terminating the appointment of head coach, C.K. Akonnor, yesterday.
Management did not assign any reasons for dispensing with the services of Coach Akonnor, but it is believed the decision was related to a disagreement between him and some management members of the club over his delay in reporting to camp.
A statement issued by the club and signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fred Acheampong, said: “Ashgold SC has today disengaged with the services of its head coach, C. K. Akonnor”, and thanked him for his services of helping the club during this year’s league campaign.
“Management would like to place on record Mr Akonnor’s tremendous contribution to the club in the last one year, and as such would like to thank him and wish him well in his future endeavours”, the statement added.
The 44-year-old former Ashgold player was drafted from Dreams FC two seasons ago to help salvage the Obuasi-based club from relegation after the tenure of Coach Bashir Hayford.
Akonnor, a former Ashgold midfielder between 1990 and 1992, managed to steer the club safely from the troubled waters and went on to begin the current season as one of the strongest sides in the league. His exploits helped the club to finish the first round in the second position until the government placed a temporary ban on football activities this month.
The former Bundesliga side, VfL Wolfsburg, player becomes the second casualty of the Premier League this season after Hearts of Oak parted ways with Coach Henry Wellington recently.