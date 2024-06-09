Featured

Army Ladies crowned champions of 2023/24 Women's FA Cup after victory over Police Ladies

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 09 - 2024 , 00:34

Army Ladies secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Police Ladies at the University of Ghana Stadium, clinching the coveted 2023/24 Ghana Women’s FA Cup title.

From the blast of the whistle, both teams launched into action, applying intense pressure in pursuit of an early breakthrough while maintaining defensive solidity.

Despite numerous goal attempts from both sides, the first half ended in a deadlock, with neither team managing to find the back of the net.

After the break, Army Ladies seized the initiative, breaking the deadlock just four minutes into the second half through Deborah Opoku who capitalized on a goalkeeping error by the Police goalkeeper.

Undeterred by the goal, Police Ladies intensified their offensive efforts, launching attacks from all angles yet failed to convert any of their chances.

Army Ladies faced a setback when lone goal heroine Deborah Opoku received a red card from referee Rejoice Addokwei reducing them to ten players in the last 20 minutes of the match.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Army Ladies held on to the lead to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory at full time, claiming their inaugural Women’s FA Cup title.