Africa Out: Colombia stun Senegal 1-0

A towering header from Yerry Mina was somehow enough to sneak Colombia into the last 16, despite a game in which they were largely outplayed by Senegal
Senegal's general play in the first half was terrific - Colombia simply could not compete with their pace, movement and interchanges, unable to get the ball forward never mind create opportunities.
Colombia improved their intensity after half-time but still struggled to create. But as Senegal retreated, they enjoyed more time on the ball in attacking areas, and when, on 74 minutes they won a corner, Mina leapt brilliantly at the near post to guide home what proved to be the winner.
In the immediate aftermath of the goal, Senegal threatened an equaliser, but the final few minutes passed relatively calmly as Colombia passed and time wasted intelligently.
Somehow - and without James Rodriguez, who departed in the first half, injured - they have found a way, though