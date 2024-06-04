Next article: Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open with knee injury after five-set marathon against Cerundo

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria to launch new jersey against South Africa

Jun - 04 - 2024

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will wear for the first time their newly designed home kits by Nike against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7, 2024.

It will be an all-white design with trimmings of green.

Coach Finidi George’s side will also wear for the first time the away strips of green with touch of black in the matchday four encounter against the Squirrels of Benin Republic in Abidjan next week Monday.

The Super Eagles are looking forward to securing their first win in the qualifiers when they take on Bafana Bafana on Friday.

Nigeria currently occupy the second position in Group C with two points from two games.