2025 African Youth Weightlifting Championship: GOC President to lead LOC

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 12:01 2 minutes read

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nunoo-Mensah Jnr, has been appointed to chair the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2025 African Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, set to take place in Accra later this year.

His appointment was confirmed by the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) President, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, during the official unveiling of the renovated national training centre at the Accra Sports Stadium last Wednesday.

A former GWF President, Mr Nunoo Mensah, will lead efforts to ensure the successful staging of the continental event.

Ghana secured the hosting rights for the August 15–21 championship at the Weightlifting Federation of Africa (WFA) Congress in November last year, following the country’s commendable organisation of the weightlifting competition during the 13th African Games in Accra last March.

Mr Shaib outlined the composition of the LOC, revealing that prominent figures such as Prof. Quartey, Dr Adomako, Madame Edith and Ken Adade would serve as board members, alongside a representative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"An LOC is being formed to ensure the successful hosting of this continental event. Mr Ben Nunoo-Mensah will chair the committee, supported by a strong team that will work to make Ghana and Africa proud. The ministry will formally inaugurate the LOC soon," he stated.

Tribute

During the ceremony, Mr Shaib also disclosed that the GWF had proposed naming the refurbished national training centre after Mr Nunoo-Mensah (also the Development Chief of the Ga State with the stool name, Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I, in recognition of his contributions to the sport in Ghana.

However, the GOC President, who was instrumental in building the gym during his tenure as GWF chief, respectfully declined the honour.

He further praised his predecessor’s pivotal role in the development of weightlifting in Ghana. "Before I took over, he spearheaded the sport’s growth, and this edifice was already in place thanks to his efforts.

Mr Nunoo-Mensah, your hard work and dedication to Ghana weightlifting are truly appreciated," the GWF President, who is also the MP for Weija-Gbawe, remarked.

Minister’s commitment

The newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Iddie Adams, was also present to inaugurate the refurbished facility. He expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming championship and reaffirmed his commitment to elevating Ghanaian sports on the global stage.

He also commended the GWF’s efforts in securing Ghana’s place as the host nation, acknowledging the federation’s commitment to developing the sport.

The minister expressed optimism that the upgraded training facilities would positively impact Ghana’s young athletes in their quest for glory at the championship.

"With improved facilities, I look forward to seeing our young athletes rise to the occasion and make Ghana proud. The federation’s hard work is evident and much appreciated," the minister said.