Black Queens face Japan Saturday: Adubea, Mukarama aim to impress Häuptle

Peter Sarbah Sports Jul - 09 - 2024 , 15:34

Japan is building up for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, while Ghana sees this as a valuable opportunity for Coach Nora Häuptle to assess her squad, gauge their level and readiness for upcoming major tournaments, including the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, now scheduled for next year in Morocco.

Coach Häuptle and her squad regrouped in Accra last week to prepare for Saturday's encounter. The 19-member team features the return of two key players, Mukarama Abdulai and Princella Adubea, both back in action after recovering from injuries.

Adubea, the Trabzonspor forward, was sidelined for 10 months and is eager to make an impact. Despite missing key Women's AFCON qualifiers and Ghana's critical Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia, she remains optimistic that the team can build on the positives achieved under their Swiss coach.

She is determined to help the team perform well against Japan, stating, "We need to be compact and focused. We don’t care about their world ranking; we can match them."

Mukarama, another key returnee, is eager to contribute after a long absence due to injuries. Having enjoyed a stellar campaign with Hasaacas Ladies to recapture the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, she is looking to continue her development under Coach Häuptle.

The former star of Ghana's Black Maidens, who led the team to the quarter-final of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and won the Golden Boot, is determined to regain her scoring form. "Playing with the Queens is a long-term goal. I aim to follow the coach’s plans and work hard to achieve both team and personal success," Mukarama remarked.

She is particularly aiming to continue working hard to replicate her scoring form at the club level and in the senior national side.

“That’s something I am working hard towards because I have been out for a while and coming back has not been easy. I am working extra hard to get there."

The friendly against Japan is not just a match but an important exercise for the Black Queens. Playing against one of the world's top women's teams will help them assess their level and readiness for major upcoming tournaments.

This encounter provides a valuable opportunity for Coach Häuptle to fine-tune her squad and build on the progress made under her leadership, ensuring the team's competitiveness against top-tier opposition and for future challenges, including the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, rescheduled for next year in Morocco.