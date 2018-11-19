Zanetor Rawlings on running mate debate: 'I'm willing to support NDC in whatever capacity'

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has said she is "willing" to support the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party her father, former president Jerry John Rawlings founded, to win the 2020 general elections by serving in "whatever capacity".
There are discussions that her father, former President Rawlings was pushing for her to be considered as a running mate in the 2020 elections.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The assumption is that former President John Dramani Mahama would be re-elected by NDC delegates to lead the party to the 2020 elections and as part of the campaign for that, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings is being considered as a running mate to Mr Mahama.
In a radio interview with Accra based Class FM at the party's 9th National Delegates Congress grounds to respond to the debate, Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings said she was ready to partner Mr John Mahama as his running mate into the 2020 polls should the former president win the flag bearer slot of the party.
"You're asking a tricky question, which I mustn't answer because I am not the one to decide who his running mate should be should he emerge as the flag bearer," she told Moro Awudu from Class FM when he asked her that question directly.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
"So, I think to answer that question would be a bit premature", she said.
Moro Awudu: But are you ready?
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
"But I think that to answer that will give someone a lovely headline on Monday, which I'm not willing to do," she added.
A few days ago, former president Mahama's campaign team described the running mate reports as false.
A statement from Mr Mahama's Campaign Office signed by spokesperson James Agyenim-Boateng on Wednesday, October 7, 2018, asked the public to disregard the speculations.
"Former President John Dramani Mahama has become aware of speculations about his choice of Running Mate for the 2020 Presidential elections.
"We wish to state that the reports are false.
"
"Therefore, Ghanaians should disregard all such conjectures", the statement said.