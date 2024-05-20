Featured

We are proud of your honesty and transparency - Upper West Regional House of Chiefs to Bawumia

May - 20 - 2024

The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs has urged Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to maintain his honesty and transparency.

At an interactive meeting with Dr. Bawumia on Monday in Wa, during his tour of the Upper West Region, the House stated that the NPP flagbearer has demonstrated hard work and high integrity in governance. They added that these qualities would be beneficial to him in the future.

"Your principles, honesty, accountability, and transparency in governance, and devotion to duty are positive qualities that will inure to your future endeavors," said the President of the House, Naa Dikomwine Domalee, Dafiama Naa, who read a statement on behalf of the Regional House of Chiefs.

"We are very proud of you," the House added.

"We wish you well in your task of assisting the President of Ghana in governing Mother Ghana. As traditional rulers, we understand your challenges and wish to assure you that we pray to the ancestors for their blessings on you."

Addressing the traditional rulers, Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to them for their support and encouragement over the years.

He also spoke extensively about the work he has done as Vice President to support the President and shared the policies he intends to implement should he be elected as President of Ghana.

The Regional House of Chiefs presented a white smock to Dr. Bawumia, which they said signifies purity and victory.