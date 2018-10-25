'Walk the talk' on Affirmative Action bill - FIDA to Akufo-Addo

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other gender activists have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to make do his promise to ensure that the Affirmative Action bill is passed into law before the end of the year
.
Currently, only 37 out of the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) are females.
The picture is dire when it comes to representation of women on the boards of public institutions, the Council of State, and ministerial appointments, according to FIDA.
During the recent state of the nation address, President Akufo-Addo gave an assurance that the bill would be passed before the end of 2018.
At a press conference in Accra on
The press conference which was organised by FIDA in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), drew participants from women leaders from political parties, civil society organisations (CSOs), and other gender advocates.
The acting Executive Director of FIDA, Mrs Susan Aryeetey, stressed that the
"We are calling on our President who is a human rights lawyer and gender champion to walk the talk to ensure that women are equitably represented at all levels of governance and public space," she stressed.