'Walk the talk' on Affirmative Action bill - FIDA to Akufo-Addo

BY: Timothy Ngnenbe
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other gender activists have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to make do his promise to ensure that the Affirmative Action bill is passed into law before the end of the year.

The bill which seeks to promote gender equity and equality in the political, social, economic, and governance sectors, has been hanging since 1998.

Currently, only 37 out of the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) are females.

The picture is dire when it comes to representation of women on the boards of public institutions, the Council of State, and ministerial appointments, according to FIDA.

During the recent state of the nation address, President Akufo-Addo gave an assurance that the bill would be passed before the end of 2018.


At a press conference in Accra on Thursday October 25, the gender activists expressed worry at the lack of interest by successive governments to pass the bill into law.

The press conference which was organised by FIDA in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), drew participants from women leaders from political parties, civil society organisations (CSOs), and other gender advocates.

The acting Executive Director of FIDA, Mrs Susan Aryeetey, stressed that the continuous lack of commitment to pass the bill was a dent on the image of the country.

"We are calling on our President who is a human rights lawyer and gender champion to walk the talk to ensure that women are equitably represented at all levels of governance and public space," she stressed.