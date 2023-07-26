Vote for me to ‘break the 8’ - Alan Kyerematen urges delegates

Daily Graphic Politics Jul - 26 - 2023 , 07:33

A presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has asked delegates of the party to vote for him to lead the party to a third successive victory in the 2024 general election.

He said he was best suited to beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate to break the eight.

Mr Kyerematen made the call when he met with party delegates during his campaign tour of the Oti Region.

Track record

He said as his track record showed, he would help to create jobs and wealth by revolutionising agriculture and establishing factories throughout the country to better the lot of the people, including the youth in the region.

He, therefore, appealed to the delegates to vote for him to lead the party into the 2024 election ‘to break the eight’ as he was the best suited for the job.

As part of his message to the delegates, Alan Cash, as he is popularly known, stated that changing governments every eight years impeded the progress of the nation as new governments, in many instances, discontinued projects started by their predecessors for new ones, thereby putting to waste the huge sums of money already spent on the abandoned project.

Courtesy call

The NPP flagbearer hopeful also paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Krachi Traditional Area, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, at his palace.

The Krachiwura heaped praises on the leadership style of Mr Kyerematen.

He stated that the former Trade and Industry Minister, who is in the region as part of meetings with NPP delegates throughout the country, was a well-known figure within the political space of the nation and must be honoured for the respectful and decent way he went about his campaign.

He assured Mr Kyerematen of his prayers and support in the NPP presidential primary and promised to help him even more when the NPP delegates select him to lead the party into the 2024 general election.

Mr Kyerematen was accompanied by the Minister of Railway Development and NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu; NPP MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkora; NPP MP for Lambussie, Bright Baliggi; a former Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku; Yaw Buaben Asamoa and Boniface Abubakar Sadiqque, among others.