This week in Parliament

Parliament will this week experience a flurry of activities as a number of important national issues have been earmarked for discussions and debate.
Key among the issues will be the presentation of the mid-year fiscal review of the budget statement and economic policy of the government for the 2018 financial year by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.
Per Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), “the minister shall, not later than the 31st of July, each financial year, prepare and submit to Parliament, a mid-year fiscal policy review.”
The review report is expected to include a brief overview of recent macroeconomic developments of the government and an update of macroeconomic forecasts undertaken by the government.
Per the law, it is also expected to contain an analysis of the total revenue, expenditure and financing performance for a period up to the first six months of the financial year, as well as a presentation of a revised budget outlook for the medium-term fiscal expenditure framework if and where necessary.
Business Committee
Presenting the report of the Business Committee of Parliament last Friday, the Deputy Majority Leader, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, said the House was expected to debate the motion and take it through the other stages of approval.
Ms Safo said the Business Committee had also programmed the Minister of Finance to appear before the House on Friday, July 20, 2018, to brief Parliament on levies paid into the National Health Insurance Fund,pursuant to section 52 (2) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).
Other activities for this week
Much attention will be given to the consideration stage of the Right to Information Bill, 2018 during the week.
Ms Safo, therefore, urged Members of Parliament (MPs) who intended or had filed proposed amendments to the Bill to continuously participate fully in the winnowing process of the Bill.
The reports of the Auditor-General on the Consolidated Annual Accounts of government for the financial year ended December 31, 2017; the Management and Utilisation of
District Assemblies' Common Fund and other Statutory Funds for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, and the Public Accounts of Ghana, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) for the financial year ended December 31, 2017.
The report of the Auditor-General on the Accounts of District Assemblies for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 will also be presented.
Extended sittings
The Finance Committee is also billed to present reports on various credit facilities to finance a turnkey project involving expansion works at the University Hospital in Legon.
The joint Committee on Mines and Energy and Finance will present its report on concession agreement between the government and consortium of investors led by the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) for private sector participation in the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with the terms of the Second Millennium Challenge Compact.
The House will sit on Mondays and sittings may also be extended to enable the House to deal with numerous issues before it.
The House is expected to adjourn sine dine on Thursday, July 26, 2018.