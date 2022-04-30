Tema East executive vows to win seat for NPP in 2024

Newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executive for Tema East have vowed to reclaim the parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election.
The seat was occupied by Daniel Titus Nii Kwartei Glover from 2012 to 2020 but the NPP lost the seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Isaac Ashai Odamtten in the 2020 elections.
Pledge
In an interview with the Daily Graphic after his re-election as constituency chairman, Ofoe Teye Agbadiagba said the newly constituted constituency executive would work extra hard to reclaim the seat for the NPP in the next election.
He said some internal mistakes led to the loss of the parliamentary seat in 2020 and said going forward, the executive would work in unity to ensure the NPP regain the seat and help the party break the eight in 2024.
“As a party, we have learnt from our mistakes and I urge all members to come on board, forget about the past and think about the interest of the party. The elephant is our winning symbol and we must all come together so that whoever emerges the parliamentary candidate is supported to win back the Tema East seat,” he said.
He promised to unite both the old and new elected constituency executives of the party for effective campaigning to enable the NPP to regain the parliamentary seat and retain power in 2024.
Unity
The Chairman of the Tema East Constituency Election Committee, Adam Sabo Abdul-Rahman, commended the winners and losers for accepting the outcome of the elections with dignity.
He called on both sides to work together in the constituency to benefit the NPP in the next general election.
Results
During the polls last Thursday, Nene Agbadiagba garnered 1,034 votes out of the total 1,085 votes cast to beat William Gameli Dogboe who had 40 of the votes to be re-elected as Chairman for the Tema East constituency.
Evans Kofi Baidoo obtained 791 votes to defeat Ebenezer Mensah Annang who had 276 votes and Nana Kweku Nketia Ackon who secured 11 votes to win the 1st Vice Chairman position.
The second Vice Chairman position went to Stephen Aboagye who polled 975 votes as against Joe F N Martey who obtained 108 votes.
Solomon Sackitey retained the secretary position with 921 votes as against James Sutherland Atiapa who had 156 votes.
The Women Organiser position went to Comfort Angeley Nai who polled 787 to beat three other candidates Josephine Hagan, Georgina Abban Johnson, the incumbent and Augustina Serwa Appiah who marshalled 125, 33 and 134 votes respectively.
