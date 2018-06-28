‘Stop over-politicisation of govt’s intervention programmes’

The Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, has called for an end to the over-politicisation of the various interventions implemented by governments in the country.
That, he said, was the surest way to promote inclusive governance and national development.
He observed that the politicisation of governments’ interventions had negatively affected the effectiveness and success of those interventions over the years and, therefore, called for a bipartisan approach in the implementation of all government policies and programmes to end the trend.
He said the sort of multi-party democracy being exercised in the country was discriminatory and breached the 1992 Constitution “because after every election, the party in power forgets that the government is for all while the opposition parties turn to punch holes in the government’s interventions to make them unpopular”.
Interpretation of interventions
Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi, who made the call at the 55th graduation of the Northern Ghana Baptist Theological Seminary in Tamale last Saturday, charged leaders and pastors of the various churches across the country to educate their members on the various interventions of the government to enable them to take advantage of those interventions to develop themselves and participate effectively in the governance process.
According to him, the church leaders are at the community level where most of these interventions are being implemented and, therefore, there is the need for them to educate their members to enable them to explore the opportunities to be able to develop themselves.
“The pastors live with the people in these communities so they should interpret these interventions initiated by the government to the people so that they can take advantage of the opportunities available to develop themselves and the nation at large,” he said.
Graduation
Thirty-six students from the Tema and Tamale campuses of the Ghana Baptist Theological Seminary who successfully completed their programmes of study received certificates of Diploma in Theology.
The executive president of the Ghana Baptist Convention, who was the guest speaker for the ceremony, admonished the graduates not to see their graduation into the ministry as a job avenue, but they should see it as a calling and form their own churches to win more souls for God.