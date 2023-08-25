"Show me love on Saturday" - Afriyie Akoto’s final appeal to the 961 super delegates of NPP

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a prospective flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made an earnest appeal to the party's 961 super delegates to demonstrate their trust in him by casting their votes overwhelmingly in his favour. These votes will determine the five candidates shortlisted for the final contest on November 4, 2023.

In his address to the super delegates ahead of the upcoming polls on Saturday, Dr. Akoto emphasized that now is the opportune time for the key decision-makers within the party to extend their support to him. He underlined his significant contributions to the party's advancement and implored the super delegates to recognize his dedication.

Reminding them of his comprehensive vision for both the party and the nation, Dr. Akoto conveyed his commitment to revitalizing the UP (United Party) tradition. He expressed his aspiration to eliminate the challenges faced by party activists, promoting a more prosperous future for them.

Dr. Akoto, a former two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, asserted that his proposal to establish commercial enterprises for generating party funds while creating job opportunities for the unemployed is both feasible and sustainable. He believes that this strategy sets him apart among the ten flagbearer candidates vying for the party's leadership.

He emphasized the need to reconnect with the party's grassroots and address the concerns of party members, particularly in light of recent election outcomes that saw a narrowing margin between the NPP and its opponents. He implored the super delegates to cast their votes in his favor, promising to reform the party to ensure its vibrancy and success.

Dr. Akoto reiterated his commitment to inclusivity in governance, pledging prominent roles for both women and youth in his administration if he secures the NPP flagbearer position and subsequently becomes President of Ghana.

“I am appealing to you, the super delegates, to vote for me. When you vote for me, I have envisioned two things to do; one for the party and the other for the country. All of us are aware of what happened in the 2016 general elections. In the Presidential, our then candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo beat the then incumbent President John Mahama with over 900,000 votes. But when we went to the 2020 general elections when everyone was expecting a wider margin between these two presidential candidates, the over 900,000 votes was cut down to a little over 500,000. We nearly lost the parliamentary majority seats. We are now pegged at 137 with the Independent Parliamentary candidate, Amoako Asiamah, declaring to do business with the NPP for us to become the Majority Group”, Dr. Akoto noted.

He added “These happenings tell us that all was not well largely because our grassroots were abandoned. When you talk to them, almost everyone is complaining. This makes breaking the eight-year governance cycle very difficult, hence, my decision to contest for the flagbearer position to turn things around. So, I am appealing to you once again to show me some love and vote massively for me. I will ensure to work hard to reform the party for all to enjoy”.

The NPP's flagbearer race boasts a roster of 10 aspirants, including former ministers, seasoned politicians, and accomplished professionals. The contenders are Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr. Joe Ghartey, Mr. Kwadwo Opoku, and Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

An upcoming Special Delegates Congress scheduled for August 26, 2023, will determine the selection of the five presidential aspirants to proceed to the next phase. The top five candidates will subsequently compete for the flagbearer role on November 4, 2023, marking a pivotal step toward leadership for the 2024 general election.