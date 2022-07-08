Remove all billboards ahead of congress – NPP leadership orders aspirants

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked the candidates vying for national positions in the upcoming National Delegates conference to remove all the billboards they have erected on major streets across the country.
According to the party, the decision was arrived at after a National Council meeting.
In the Greater Accra Region, for instance, billboards and posters of candidates have flooded streets ahead of the elections.
The conference is scheduled July 15 to 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium. The elections will take place on Saturday, July 16.
Below is a copy of the statement
NPP SEEKS A LOW KEY CAMPAIGN: ORDERS ALL BILLBOARDS TO BE PULLED DOWN AHEAD OF DELEGATES CONFERENCE
In aid of moving internal Party contests towards National Election standards, and given the fact that the Electoral College for the upcoming National Officers
Elections is known to all the Contestants, the NPP has fashioned additional Rules of campaign conduct to govern the activities of Candidates for the impending National
Annual Delegates Conference.
These additional Rules were made by the National Council of the Party at its meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The Rules provide as follows:
1) Immediate removal of all billboards and advertising in public places within the National and Regional capitals.
2) A complete ban on excessive noise making and jamborees such as brass-band and other musical groups, at the conference venue, from 12 midday on Friday 15th July, 2022 until after the Conference.
3) No mobilization of supporters of Candidates to the Conference.
4) No display of paraphernalia of Candidates within the Venue and its environs.
5) There shall be strict enforcement of security protocols. To this end, ONLY delegates and accredited persons would be allowed access to the Venue.
6) There shall be strict enforcement of all Covid-19 protocols. Vaccination cards would be inspected.
7) There shall be no sharing of personal items of Candidates at the Conference.
8) Transportation to the Conference Venue shall be made available to convey delegates from their hotels and hostels.
9) Candidates shall be circumspect in their choice of slogans, messaging and media use, including traditional and social media.
It is the expectation that all Candidates, Supporters and Party Members would observe these additional Rules for a smooth and successful Conference.
Thank you.
YAW BUABEN ASAMOA