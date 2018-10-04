Reality of peoples' lives exposing NPP lies - Mahama

BY: Graphic Online
Reality exposing NPP lies - John Mahama
Former president John Mahama believes the hardship being experienced by Ghanaians is a clear manifestation that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lied their way to power.

A few days ago, President Akufo-Addo conceded in an interaction with Ghanaians in the US that times are really hard, assuring the economy will improve soon in the wake of fuel price increment among others.

“We have to approach the foreign exchange matter medium to long-term by expanding our supply base, that’s not a crisis…they’re difficulties the system would be able to accommodate…” the President said.

“It’s a difficult situation, but a difficult situation also requires some amount of fortitude and firm action and that’s what we are trying to do at home,” he said.
As he tours parts of the country to campaign in his bid to return to power, Mr. Mahama said the NPP has been exposed for deceiving Ghanaians.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to mock the Akufo-Addo government.