Reality of peoples' lives exposing NPP lies - Mahama

Former president John Mahama believes the hardship being experienced by Ghanaians is a clear manifestation that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lied their way to power
.
“We have to approach the foreign exchange matter medium to long-term by expanding our supply base, that’s not a crisis…they’re difficulties the system would be able to accommodate…” the President said.
“It’s a difficult situation, but a difficult situation also requires some amount of fortitude and firm action and that’s what we are trying to do at home,” he said.
As he tours parts of the country to campaign in his bid to return to power, Mr. Mahama said the NPP has been exposed for deceiving Ghanaians.
On Thursday, he took to Twitter to mock the Akufo-Addo government.
You can engage in, and tell all the lies to win political power, when you are in government the reality of peoples' lives will expose you.