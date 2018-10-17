Rawlings wades into NDC contest

Former President Jerry John Rawlings appears to mock at some of the aspirants in the upcoming flag bearer race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Mr Rawlings thinks that some of the aspirants, including those who are nursing ambitions as running mates, are not persons who should be entertained at the Presidency, since they have nothing to offer.
To him, those people “spend a little too much time grooming their moustache and dyeing their hair”.
In a tweet last Monday, Mr Rawlings questioned whether the Presidency was not too busy for such individuals.
He quipped, “Isn't the Presidency too busy a place for hopefuls/running mates who spend a little too much time grooming their moustache and dyeing their hair?”
Aspirants
While Mr Rawlings mentioned no names, his Monday tweet points to the fact that the former President thinks that some of the flag bearer aspirants cum potential running mates should spare the Presidency of their desires.
A number of aspirants have declared interest in the vacant flagbearer position of the main opposition political party ahead of Election 2020.
They include former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Kojo Bonsu, Elikplim Lorlormavor Agbemava, Nurudeen Iddrisu, Kweku Ricketts Hagan, Stephen Atubiga, and David Kuwadah.
None of the aspirants have named a running mate yet but there is talk of some of the contestants joining the main race to secure bargaining rights to be considered for the running mate slot.
Ahwoi and Mahama
A former Minister of Agriculture and Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mr Kwesi Ahwoi, has been named as a possible running mate to Mr Mahama.
Mr Ahwoi himself has not publicly declared interest in either the Presidency or the running mate position but there are strong indications he has been penciled for the running mate position with Mr Mahama.
But Mr Rawlings has also tied in the possibility of running mates being the target of his tweet.
The NDC has planned to go to congress in December 2018 to elect a flag bearer and that is expected to happen after the November 17, 2018 congress which will elect new national officers.
But before that, the party has given flagbearer hopefuls the opportunity to declare their interests in writing and go ahead to meet delegates to campaign.