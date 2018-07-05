Probe source of funding for Freddy Blay's $11million buses - Minority

The Minority in Parliament has called for a probe on how the acting national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),
Mr Freddie Blay was able to raise about $11million to purchase 275 buses for the party.
Mr. Blay has been widely criticized for taking steps to fulfill his promise of purchasing the vehicles, after he took delivery of the first batch of 100
Mr. Blay, who facilitated the purchase of the
Mr. Blay’s spokesperson, Richard Nyamah has explained that the buses are not for
He said
But Mr. Freddie Blay’s close contender in the NPP chairmanship race, Stephen Ntim, has accused him of seeking to buy votes with the gesture, whereas others have questioned the source of the money, alleging possible corruption.
Mr Samson Ahi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bodi for instance thinks that if President Akufo-Addo wants to show a commitment to the fight against corruption, then how
"This is a test case for Nana Addo. If Nana Addo wants to fight corruption in this country, what Honourable Freddy Blay has done is the test case for him, he should probe, he should conduct investigations into where he got these monies to procure 275 buses for 275 constituencies in this country... he is not a mere NPP national chairman, he is the board chairman of GNPC, state-owned corporation... so we should find out whether or not, since he was appointed up to date, his income can actually procure 275 buses,"