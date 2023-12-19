President Akufo-Addo appoints Louisa Atta-Agyemang as deputy CEO of NHIA

Beatrice Laryea Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 15:00

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Louisa Atta-Agyemang as the deputy chief executive in charge of operations at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), a letter signed by the secretary to the president Nana Bediatuo Asante said.

“Pursuant to Section 15 (1) (c) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the deputy chief executive in charge of operations of the National Health Insurance Authority (the “Authority”) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter,” the letter said.

About Louisa Atta-Agyemang

Louisa Atta-Agyemang, who is co-chair of the Democratic Union of Africa was recently elected as the vice chairman of the International Democracy Union (IDU).

She is a member of the New Patriotic Party and has been a strong advocate for equity within the leadership and political space, having inspired and groomed many young men and women into various leadership positions.

Her leadership journey commenced from her days as the first female President of her university’s student representative council and first female President of the Ghana Union of Professional Students.

She was also the first female President of the National Union of Ghana Students (in an acting capacity) and the first female president of the Young Democrat Union of Africa and currently as the first female Co-Chair of the Democrat Union of Africa.