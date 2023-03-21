PPP embarks on membership drive

Samuel Duodu Politics Mar - 21 - 2023 , 07:41

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has launched a nationwide registration campaign to increase its membership.

The mass registration exercise is part of activities to mobilise the grassroots of the party leading to the election of officers of the party at various levels during its congress as the tenure of current leaders comes to an end.

The Communication Director of the PPP, Emmanuel F. Mantey, who disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said after the exercise, the next step the party would take would be to elect parliamentary and presidential candidates for the 2024 general election.

Membership drive

He said the decision to launch the national membership drive was taken at the party’s last National Committee (NC) meeting held last Friday in Accra.

In line with that, Mr Mantey said the party had introduced a short code to help in the campaign.

“The PPP invites all prospective members to register using the digital platform of the party which is a WhatsApp text message (for example, text ‘hi’ to EVA on the mobile number 0503517348 and the registration process will begin). The EVA is a digital platform established by the party to aid membership registration as we take advantage of the digital world to make life easier for all, he stated.

As the alternative party, he said the PPP had outlined credible policies that would be rolled out to save the country from its current challenges if the party comes into government in 2025.

Mr Mantey, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to join the PPP to rally for victory in 2024 to rescue the country from bad governments.

“The PPP is the alternative party as a result of its unique policies promoted since the establishment of the party which no other party can compare itself to. I, therefore, call on the electorate to consider the PPP from the perspective of it being an alternative to the two other parties and join it to bring the change Ghanaians deserve,” he stated.

Policies

Explaining some of the policies that made the PPP the alternative, Mr Mantey indicated that should Ghanaians vote for the PPP to form a government in 2025, the winner-takes-all governance system would be a thing of the past.

He stated further that the best minds in the country would also be used to deliver good governance while education would be completely free from kindergarten to senior high school, and made compulsory. The PPP, he said, would use the government’s purchasing power to support Ghanaian businesses and create employment through industrialisation using the rich natural resources of the country.

He added that under a PPP government, the economy would be managed prudently to increase wealth and improve agriculture to feed the nation and export the surplus to earn foreign exchange while the security of the state would be assured and there would be an industrial revolution to add value to the numerous raw materials produced in the country.

The PPP National Chairman said if the party is voted for by Ghanaians to form the next government, it would also ensure rapid infrastructure development, especially in the road sector to enhance economic growth.

He said a PPP government would also appoint only 42 ministers of state, including deputy ministers from among Members of Parliament, while women and the youth would also be empowered for national development, with the health sector transformed to promote health care. The party also said it would ensure a just and disciplined society, among others, for all.