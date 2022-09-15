PNC announces timetable

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has announced the timetable for the conduct of its internal elections across the country.
This comes after the National Executive Committee (NEC) met to discuss reports from the various regions and to draw a road map for intra-party elections.
Timetable
According to a communique signed and released by the party’s General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, polling stations/branch elections will be held from October 1 to 31, 2022.
That will be followed by the election of constituency executives from November 15 to December 15, 2022.
After that, all regional executive elections will be conducted in the first week of February, 2023
Good standing
The communique added that only members in good standing, with regard to the payment of membership and party dues, were encouraged to contact their respective constituency offices to pick forms, pay the approved fees and contest their desired positions at all levels.
The party was, therefore, optimistic that the exercise would serve as a springboard to successfully win power in the upcoming elections.
“The party is hopeful that this exercise shall put it on the right footing to win power, come the 2024 general election,” it added.for internal elections