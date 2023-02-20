LIVE VIDEO: Parliament vetting 6 new ministerial nominees

Parliament is vetting six persons nominated as ministers and a deputy minister from today.
The exercise will run concurrently with activities of the third week of the first meeting of the third session of the eighth Parliament.
The ministers and deputy minister will be vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament within two days.
Today, the committee will vet Kobina Tahiru Hammond who has been nominated for the position of Minister of Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, for the position of Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, nominated for the position of Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
Tomorrow, Dr Mohammed Anim Adam will come under the scrutiny of the committee for the position of Minister of State at the Finance Ministry; Osei Bonsu Amoah for the position of Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation and Dr Stephen Amoah for the position of Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.
