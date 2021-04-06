Obuobia distances herself from NDC Women's Organiser bid

A Deputy Director of Communications of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Obuobia Darko-Opoku says she has no intention of contesting for the position of National Women’s Organiser of the party.
Distancing herself from a social media campaign proposing her for the role, Madam Darko-Opoku said although she remains a committed member of the NDC, she had not considered entering the race to become its next Women's Organiser.
"I have become aware of artworks designed in my name and being circulated to suggest that I intend to contest for the position of National Women’s Organiser of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)," Madam Darko-Opoku wrote in a Facebook post.
"While I thank any well-meaning person(s) involved in that activity, I want to state that I do not have any intention of, neither have I considered, contesting for the position of National Women’s Organiser or any other National Executive position".
Read her entire statement below;
STATEMENT FROM OBUOBIA DARKO-OPOKU
I have become aware of artworks designed in my name and being circulated to suggest that I intend to contest for the position of National Women’s Organiser of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
While I thank any well-meaning person(s) involved in that activity, I want to state that I do not have any intention of, neither have I considered, contesting for the position of National Women’s Organiser or any other National Executive position.
I am an appointed Deputy Director of Communications of the NDC. Thanks to that position and opportunity, I worked with other colleagues and a team of young men and women who volunteered and led a Digital and Street Campaign for the John Mahama 2020 Campaign. We are proud, very proud, of our contribution to the communications efforts of the Campaign.
As a loyal and committed member of the NDC, I want to assure all party members and my well-wishers that Obuobia Darko-Opoku will continue to work very hard for our party, including leading volunteer teams in our next campaign, if God gives us life and the strength. I don’t have to be an elected party executive to do that.
Obuobia Darko- Opoku
Deputy Director of Communications
National Democratic Congress
Tuesday April 06, 2021.