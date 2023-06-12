NPP revises timelines; flagbearer aspirants to be vetted July 3rd to 6th

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 12 - 2023 , 15:51

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revised the timelines for the upcoming internal elections to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary nominations for constituencies the party do not have sitting members of parliament.

The vetting for prospective presidential aspirants (flagbearers) will now be from July 3rd to 6th, 2023.

The vetting committee will submit it's report to the National Council through the General Secretary on July 10th.

The change in the timelines is following the announcement by the Electoral Commission and the party's preparation towards the Assin North by-election..

In a press statement dated Monday, June 12 and issued by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said the national congress for the Special Electoral College, which will select five candidates to contest in the November 4th presidential primary will be held on August 26th.

more to follow...