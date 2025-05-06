Featured

NPP thanks North East region for standout support in 2024 elections

GraphicOnline Politics May - 06 - 2025 , 21:19 2 minutes read

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed deep appreciation to the North East Region for its overwhelming support in the 2024 general elections, describing the region as a “shining exception” in what was otherwise a difficult electoral outcome for the party.

The party, which lost over two million votes nationwide due to what it described as severe voter apathy among its traditional base, singled out the North East Region—home to its 2024 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia—for defying the national trend with an increase in votes for the NPP.

“This is the only region that appreciated in votes in a very difficult election for our party, and on my own behalf and on behalf of our party, I want to express my profound gratitude for your massive support,” Dr Bawumia said during the party’s Thank You Tour in the region on Tuesday.

“Just as I have expressed our gratitude to all our stakeholders in all the regions across the country, I want to also express same to all of you in the region for your support,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the National Chairman, the party’s National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Massaudu, acknowledged the loyalty and dedication shown by the people of the North East Region.

“On behalf of the National Chairman and our party, I want to thank you for the way you supported and voted for us in the 2024 election,” he said. “We really appreciate your support and we want to urge you to continue to stay behind us for victory in the next election.”

The party’s Deputy General Secretary also reiterated the sentiments, highlighting the critical role the region played in preserving the NPP’s political momentum despite the national setback.

Dr Bawumia urged party supporters in the region to remain hopeful and united as the NPP charts a path toward rebuilding and preparing for the 2028 elections.

“God’s time is always the best so let us all join hands together so that we continue to work hard and make the NPP stronger and better for victory in 2028,” he encouraged.

The NPP’s Thank You Tour, led by its 2024 flagbearer and other senior executives, is part of a nationwide effort to acknowledge supporters across the country for their contributions during the last electoral cycle, regardless of the party’s overall performance.