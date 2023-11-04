NPP Presidential Elections: Voting still underway at Ledzokuku

Beatrice Laryea Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 15:16

Voting is still ongoing at the Ledzokuku Constituency in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 presidential race as long queues still persist.

Although the exercise was supposed to close at 2 pm, Electoral Commission officials say all delegates in the queue will be given opportunity to exercise their franchise.

The Ledzokuku Constituency has two polling stations – Camp 2 JHS (A) and Camp 2 JHS (B).

Out of the 1,750 total delegates, 1,296 had voted at the time of filing this report.

The NPP is today [November 4, 2023] electing a presidential candidate to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Four candidates, namely Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, are contesting the flagbearer slot of the party.