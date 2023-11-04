NPP Presidential Elections: Voting still underway at Ledzokuku
Voting is still ongoing at the Ledzokuku Constituency in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 presidential race as long queues still persist.
Although the exercise was supposed to close at 2 pm, Electoral Commission officials say all delegates in the queue will be given opportunity to exercise their franchise.
The Ledzokuku Constituency has two polling stations – Camp 2 JHS (A) and Camp 2 JHS (B).
Out of the 1,750 total delegates, 1,296 had voted at the time of filing this report.
The NPP is today [November 4, 2023] electing a presidential candidate to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.
Four candidates, namely Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, are contesting the flagbearer slot of the party.