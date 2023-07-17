NPP opposes LGBTQ+ - National Chairman declares

Albert K. Salia Politics Jul - 17 - 2023 , 06:42

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is opposed to the practice of LGBTQ+ in the country, the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, has said.

Addressing the clergy and other leaders to commemorate the first anniversary of the assumption of office of the currrent national executives at the PIWC-Atomic in Accra, yesterday, Mr Ntim stated that the party and its national executives would not stoop so low to opt for LGBTQ + in the country.

He observed that the party believed in the religious and moral values of the country that frowned on the practice, and as such the party would not go contrary to those beliefs.

“The good Lord wants us to continue to populate this earth that he has put at our disposal.

How do we achieve that commandment if we are going to resort to LGBTQ+.

There is no way we can answer that question.

“If we are going to answer it means it is contrary to the dictates of the good book, the Bible.

It also means if we are going to follow that route, sooner or later, all of us will cease to exist because we cannot continue to populate the world with human beings,” he stated.

Values

Mr Ntim called on the clergy to continue to pray for the NPP and for Ghana.

He said as a centre-right party, the NPP sought to promote the values and traditions of the society and guard against its erosion.

“We in the NPP are opposed to any systematic attempt to normalise LGBTQ+ and related conduct in Ghana because it is not part of the legacy,” he added.

Mr Ntim said the preoccupation of the party was to address and improve the living conditions of Ghanaians, stressing that “LGBTQ+ is not one of them”.

He urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to take pride in who they were and not to fall prey to the cultural objective of the promoters of LGBTQ+.

He called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from the cynical campaign to foist LGBTQ+ on the NPP.

Ghana’s Parliament last Wednesday unanimously adopted the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.

The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values to proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

During the second laying of the Bill, when Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, put the question as to which of the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) was against the adoption of the Bill, the House unanimously voted for its adoption.

Private

The bi-partisan Private Members ‘Bill was introduced by eight Members of Parliament (MPs) led by Samuel Nartey George, NDC MP for Ningo-Prampram.

The rest are Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, NDC MP for Ho West; Della Adjoa Sowah, NDC MP for Kpando, and Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, NPP MP for Assin South.

The rest are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, NDC MP for Tamale North; Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, NDC MP for Dadekotopon; Helen Adjoa Ntoso, NDC MP for Kete Krachi, and Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, NDC MP for South Dayi.