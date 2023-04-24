NPP National Youth Organizer accuses former Prez Mahama of selfishness in 'Do or Die' election remark

Kweku Zurek Politics Apr - 24 - 2023 , 05:32

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of Ghana's New Patriotic Party, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for his statement that the 2024 elections in the country would be a "do or die" affair, calling it a selfish act.

As per Mustapha, Mahama has held various positions of authority in Ghana and should always speak as a statesman with the best interest of the nation at heart.

Mustapha expressed concern that Mahama's stance could lead to chaos and unrest, given his extensive experience in public service.

Mustapha made these comments during an interview with Radio Link Techiman in the Bono East region while on his fifteenth regional tour of the Western North Region.

Additionally, Mustapha stated that Mahama, having held such influential positions, should be preaching against such reckless thinking instead of supporting it.

He stated, "If it is not selfishness then it is wickedness. Because if one person has received all this and still wants the country to burn if he does not get his way then we must be very wary of such a person. I think that it is reckless and irresponsible on the part of the former President to be thinking along those lines."

Since his election, Mustapha has been on a series of regional tours, with the Western North Region being his fifteenth destination."