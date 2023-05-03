NPP National Youth Organiser champions TESCON Friday social media initiative to promote govt projects

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 03 - 2023 , 14:01

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has encouraged the youth of the party to use their social media profiles to highlight government projects being implemented throughout the country.

As part of his TESCON (Tertiary Students Confederacy) Friday initiative, which aims to showcase the work of the President Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government, Mustapha is currently touring the country. TESCON is the student wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mustapha has urged NPP members to participate in TESCON Friday by posting a 30-second video of any government project in their constituency, wearing NPP colours and using the hashtag #tesconfriday in their posts.

According to him, this is necessary to exhibit the incredible work that the NPP under President Akufo-Addo has accomplished throughout the country.

TESCON Friday

Last Friday (April 28), the TESCON members led by the National Youth organiser took to social media to showcase numerous projects being undertaken by the government as part of the initiative.

The National Youth organiser and his national Tescon coordinators posted videos of both finished and ongoing projects across the country.

He encouraged everyone to get involved and share pictures and videos of new roads, hospitals, or other ongoing projects, stating that people should not think nothing is happening just because they are sitting in Accra.

He urged NPP TESCONITES, friends, young people, and everyone to take part in this initiative and show the rest of the country what the government is doing.

"We have to showcase across the country, the amazing work that the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo has been doing," he said in a Facebook post.

"...If they ask you what are your taxes being used for, tell them don't sit in Accra and think nothing is happening just come across the country and you will be amazed at what this government is doing.

"I entreat NPP TESCONITES, friends, young people, everybody, get involved and show what the government is doing everywhere you see a new road, hospital or project ongoing".