NPP National Chairman renders apology to UTV management

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 13 - 2023 , 06:16

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has rendered an unqualified apology to the management of United Television (UTV) after some irate youth of the party unlawfully invaded the studios of the station last Saturday evening.

Chairman Ntim, who was not happy with the conduct of the NPP youth, walked into the studios of Peace FM and publicly condemned their action.

In rendering the apology, he assured that the party leadership will ensure that such reprehensible action is not repeated.

Apology

“On behalf of the party, I’m rendering an unqualified apology to the management of Despite media, to you Kwami Sefa Kayi and all Ghanaians for what happened.

The NPP tradition does not countenance such misbehaviour as we are noted to be disciplined people.

I want to assure you that going forward, the party leadership will ensure that no such reprehensible act is repeated.

We will be guided by discipline in our actions, you can count on us,” Chairman Ntim stated.

He added, “You know me, there’s been several incidents where I have been provoked but I never reacted and always maintained my cool and this is the sort of quality I want transcended to party members from the national to polling station levels.

I want everyone to have self-control in our political discourse.

Internally, we will put measures in place to ensure that this sort of behaviour does not re-occur.

This assurance goes to all media houses across the country.”

Background

On the evening of Saturday, October 7, 2023 during the live broadcast of United Showbiz, a group of NPP members invaded the UTV studios.

The group was upset that KwameAsare Oben, a.k.a A Plus tore into pieces a letter from the NPP leadership to the management of UTV requesting a reform of United Showbiz.