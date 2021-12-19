NPP Kumasi confab: No COVID-19 vaccination card, no entry

There is strict security arrangements at the Heroes Park in Kumasi where the ruling New Patriotic Party is holding it's National Delegates Conference.
Hundreds of both party faithful and some journalists have been refused entry into the arena for failing to produce their COVID 19 vaccination card.
A few are being scrutinized to authentic their COVID vaccination cards.
Both the arena and the inner perimeter are awash with the tri-colours of the party of red, blue and white.
There was a church service to usher in the programme.
The church service was expected to start at 8 am to 9am but it delayed for sometime.
The conference is expected to to make some party constitutional amendments.
The 800 delegates across the country are expected to propose some 38 amendments later in the day including proposal to elect a flagbearer two years ahead of national presidential elections.