NPP Canada Branch declares support for Joe Ghartey's candidacy

GraphicOnline Politics May - 02 - 2023 , 08:12

The Canada branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its backing for Mr. Joe Ghartey, the current Member of Parliament for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency who is seeking to become the Presidential candidate of the NPP.

The NPP Canada Branch has stated that Mr. Ghartey is the best person to lead the party at this time and to drive socio-economic growth in Ghana as President.

Recently, the NPP Canada Branch held a Townhall meeting with Mr Ghartey, where he presented his vision for Ghana and for the NPP.

Following a one-hour presentation, Mr Ghartey engaged in over two hours of questions and answers with the members, covering a broad range of topics.

Mr. Ghartey spoke about his focus on the private sector to expand the economy, as well as his plans for a lean government with a maximum of 60 Ministers.

He emphasized that his appointments would be based on merit and would represent the country, and that he would prioritize diaspora relations as a key part of his vision. He used the example of the Black Stars which was composed of Ghanaians from all over with a coach from the United Kingdom who was also of Ghanaian descent. Joe Ghartey said clearly we would be short-changing ourselves if we did not recognize the critical role of the diaspora not just in football but in all aspects of the economy.

The meeting ended with the overwhelming agreement that Mr. Ghartey was ready to be the NPP Flagbearer and President of Ghana, with the NPP Canada Branch pledging its unwavering support for him.

Mr. Ghartey is also a former Minister for Railways Development and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament. The meeting was held on April 23, 2023.