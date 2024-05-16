Featured

Northern Regional House of Chiefs salutes Bawumia for development in the Northern Region

Graphic Online Politics May - 16 - 2024 , 17:50

The Northern Regional House of Chiefs has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the numerous development projects the region has witnessed since the current administration took office.

Dr. Bawumia, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer for this year's election, is currently in the Northern Region as part of his nationwide engagements with key stakeholders, including traditional leaders.

During his interaction with the Northern Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday, Ya-Na Abukari II, who is also President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, welcomed Dr. Bawumia to the region and expressed appreciation for the NPP government's efforts in bringing about what he termed as "monumental" development projects. He also acknowledged Dr. Bawumia's support and contributions to the region's progress.

"We feel and appreciate the impact your government has made in the last seven years of good governance, working to improve the living conditions of our people," said Ya Naa in a speech read on his behalf.

"We value your efforts, notably the peace and monumental projects in the region," added Ya Naa, who then listed some of the projects.

"Of note are the state-of-the-art sports stadium in our present locality, the ongoing construction of a multi-purpose sports center for the gallant men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Tamale International Airport, and the interchange in our regional capital, among many others."

The Ya-Na further mentioned that the government's development projects in the Northern Region have had a positive impact by creating opportunities for the youth.

"These projects have provided employment for many youths, alleviated hardships for several families, and contributed to reducing youth unemployment in the country," he noted.

While commending the government and the Vice President, Ya-Na also expressed some concerns and appealed to Dr. Bawumia to expedite the completion of projects such as the Tamale and Yendi Water Supply projects.

On behalf of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, the Ya-Na formally congratulated Dr. Bawumia on his election as NPP Flagbearer and wished him success as he seeks to lead the country as President.

"I wish you a happy and prosperous campaign. May Allah Azza Wa Jal (Owner of Greatness) grant you the opportunity to serve in the highest office of the land," he added.