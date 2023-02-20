North Tongu chiefs, people condemn attacks on Ablakwa

The chiefs and people of North Tongu have advised individuals and groups attacking the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to desist immediately.
At a press conference in Battor yesterday, the Manklalo of Dorfor Traditional Area, Togbe Agbohla VI, said Mr Ablakwa had been at the receiving end of harassment, intimidation, attacks and abuse of the judiciary for simply carrying out his constitutional mandate as a protector of the public purse.
Attacks
Togbe Agbohla said the lawmaker had had many threats on his life accompanied by fabrications of baseless allegations by groups with no credibility in an attempt to tarnish the hard-won reputation of the MP.
He added that the law required citizens to report wrongdoing but if the reward for speaking out against obvious and blatant wrongdoing was persecution in court and sections of the media, then the county’s fight against corruption and crime was in a sorry state.
He, however, noted that, in spite of the numerous attacks, Mr Ablakwa had been an outstanding MP who had served to satisfaction at both the constituency and the national level to expose corruption in the people’s collective interest and deserved to be celebrated and not vilified.