‘Nobody in my govt will be allowed to buy state assets’ – Mahama

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jul - 08 - 2024 , 06:33

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that he will not permit his appointees to buy state assets if he is re-elected as president.

This follows concerns of some government purchasing state assets.

Speaking at a media encounter on Sunday night [July 7] in Accra, the former president indicated that “Appointees and public office holders must change their attitudes. That is what we are going to insist on that people that we appoint are modest people, they are humble, they will open up to the people, and they’ll do the things that will make the lives of our young people better. And so we’re gonna hold them to a higher criteria of service. You must not go and buy state property.”

“Anybody serving in my government will not be allowed to buy a state asset. Nobody serving in my government will buy a state asset. Vehicles or cars or buildings or land or anything, nobody serving in our government will be allowed to buy a state asset.”