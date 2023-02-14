Suame NDC Youth Organiser granted GH¢50,000 bail

Razak Koampa Avoliya, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser at the Suame constituency in Kumasi said to have incited political violence has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail by the Asokwa District Court.
He was last week remanded in police custody when he was arraigned at the District Court presided over by Fred Obikyere on the charge of offensive conduct, conducive to breaches of peace of the state.
His accusation is that, he incited political violence.
Today he has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.
Arrest
The accused handed himself to the police after he was declared a wanted man.
This was after he made some unsavoury statements in a video.
The Ashanti Regional executive of the NDC on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 handed him over to the police.
The next day he was arraigned and remanded in police custody.
On Tuesday, an application for bail by counsel for Avoliya was granted by the court.
He is to reappear on March 9, 2023.
