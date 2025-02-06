Featured

NDC remains focused on delivering on its promises — Deputy gov't spokesperson

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 06 - 2025 , 11:31 3 minutes read

The Deputy Spokesperson at the Presidency, Shamima Muslim, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to effective governance despite criticisms from the opposition.

According to her, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration remains focused on delivering on its promises rather than being distracted by what she termed a "minor micro minority."

Speaking on TV3’s Big Issues programme on Thursday, February 6, Shamima Muslim underscored the government’s commitment to rapid progress within its first 120 days in office, stressing that President John Mahama has prioritized swift action to alleviate economic hardship

She said within the first two weeks of the administration, the president had named his cabinet, and in just 30 days, all ministers had been vetted, with more than half sworn into office.

“This is the Ghana we want to build together—a Ghana that is really working and will not be distracted by a very minor micro minority,” she stated, asserting that the opposition’s actions only validated the electorate’s decision to remove them from power.

Defence of Speaker’s decision in parliament

Shamima Muslim also addressed recent tensions in Parliament, where the Speaker’s suspension of some MPs sparked debate.

Defending the Speaker’s decision, she insisted that the disciplinary measures were not biased against the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), noting that an NDC MP was also suspended following a scuffle in the chamber.

“The Speaker’s action could not have been biased because we all saw who the transgressors were on the floor of Parliament,” she argued. “Deciding to stay out of the process is another way of escaping accountability. But Parliament has a right to investigate incidents, and those involved have a duty to participate.”

The Deputy Spokesperson stressed the need for Parliament to function as a learning institution, stating that the apology offered by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the NPP leader in Parliament, for the chaos that unfolded was necessary but insufficient to halt ongoing committee hearings.

“If there was no wrongdoing, nobody would have apologised, isn’t it?” she questioned, emphasizing the importance of a formal inquiry to prevent recurring incidents.

Concerns over deteriorating parliamentary conduct

Shamima Muslim further expressed concerns about the declining standards in parliamentary discourse, criticising the conduct of some MPs. Referring to past incidents, she recalled the unprecedented moment when military personnel stormed Parliament during the 8th Parliament’s chaotic inauguration, calling it a blot on Ghana’s democracy.

She lamented that, on some occasions, MPs had gone as far as tearing and chewing ballot papers, describing such incidents as embarrassing for a body meant to exemplify leadership and discipline.

“Half the time when Parliament comes under scrutiny, it is because of their own actions. It is not contrived—it is what we see them do,” she remarked. “Leadership is cause; everything else is effect. If a fish is rotting, it starts from the head.”

“Even the Speaker recognises that their actions could not be parliamentary or honorable in any way,” she added.

A call for responsible leadership

Drawing a contrast between the governing NDC and the opposition NPP, Shamima Muslim argued that the NDC had demonstrated a willingness to call out and correct inappropriate behavior within its ranks, while the NPP often failed to do so.

She referenced the recent confrontation between Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and Acting CEO of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle, during the vetting of Dr. Omane Boamah as an example. She explained that while NDC members swiftly condemned the inappropriate behaviour of Hardcastle, similar self-regulation was lacking on the NPP side.

“You cannot expect good behavior from others when you yourself are dishing out bad behavior after bad behavior,” she stated, urging leaders to hold themselves to higher ethical standards.

