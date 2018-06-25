Graphic Online

NDC must come out of constituency polls stronger — Mawutor Agbavitor

Author: Kobby Asmah
Mawutor Agbavitor
A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, has wished all candidates contesting for various constituency positions of the party across the country the best of luck.

“It is my hope and conviction that the outcomes of the constituency elections today will bring us together, stronger and prepared with one core agenda of capturing power come 2020”, Mr Agbavitor stated.

Elected constituency executives will serve a four-year mandate.

Petitions

The NDC will today go to the polls to elect constituency executives in all but 16 constituencies across the country.

This is because the 16 constituencies have filed various petitions against the electoral process.


The party’s General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the Anlo constituency, which was among the constituencies where the polls would not be held, had to request for the postponement of its election due to the funeral of a local chief.

An earlier statement by the NDC said the election would also be suspended in areas where constituency executives failed to transfer to the national headquarters all dues paid by members.

Constituencies that had their elections suspended pending the resolutions of petitions include Ningo-Prampram, La-Dade Kotopon, Amasaman and Ayawaso West Wuogon, all in the Greater Accra Region.

In the Eastern Region, elections will not be held at Afram Plains South, Akropong, Abuakwa North and Fanteakwa North constituencies.

The elections will also not come off at Manhyia North and Subin constituencies in the Ashanti Region, while Amenfi East Constituency in the Western Region will also not hold its election this weekend.

Nandom and Bolga Central constituencies in the Upper West and Upper East regions, respectively, will also not hold their elections this weekend, while elections at Kpandai and Savelugu in the Northern Region have been put on hold until their petitions are resolved.

Ho West in the Volta Region will also not hold the election this weekend.

Meanwhile, the election in the Anlo Constituency is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Peaceful polls

Mr Agbavitor called for a peaceful, free and fair polls whose outcome would be accepted by the broad membership of the party.

He said he was optimistic about the NDC’s chances of winning the 2020 election and, therefore, called for unity of purpose to make that a reality.