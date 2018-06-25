NDC must come out of constituency polls stronger — Mawutor Agbavitor

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region,
Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, has wished all candidates contesting for various constituency positions of the party across the country the best of luck.
“It is my hope and conviction that the outcomes of the constituency elections today will bring us together, stronger and prepared with one core agenda of capturing power come 2020”,
Elected constituency executives will serve a four-year mandate.
Petitions
The NDC will today go to the polls to elect constituency executives in all but 16 constituencies across the country.
This is because the 16 constituencies have filed various petitions against the electoral process.
The party’s General Secretary,
An earlier statement by the NDC said the election would also be suspended in areas where constituency executives failed to transfer to the national headquarters all dues paid by members.
Constituencies that had their elections suspended pending the resolutions of petitions include Ningo-Prampram, La-Dade Kotopon, Amasaman and Ayawaso West Wuogon, all in the Greater Accra Region.
In the Eastern Region, elections will not be held at Afram Plains South, Akropong, Abuakwa North and Fanteakwa North constituencies.
The elections will also not come off at Manhyia North and Subin constituencies in the Ashanti Region, while Amenfi East Constituency in the Western Region will also not hold its election this weekend.
Ho West in the Volta Region will also not hold the election this weekend.
Meanwhile, the election in the Anlo Constituency is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Peaceful polls
He said he was optimistic about the NDC’s chances of winning the 2020 election and, therefore, called for unity of purpose to make that a reality.