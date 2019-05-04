NDC launches door-to-door campaign for 2020 polls

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched its “2020 Door-to-door” election campaign in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region with a call on party executives to work hard to help wrest power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The door-to-door campaign formed part of the party’s implementation of the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey Committee’s report, and also to ensure unity and cohesion at the grassroots level as recommended by the committee ahead of the 2020 general election.
The campaign, dubbed “2020 door-to-door campaign for John Dramani Mahama”, is to ensure that every electorate becomes aware of and fully understands the policies of the NDC, ahead of the 2020 general election.
Launch
Speaking at the launch, Mr Joshua Akamba, the National Organiser of the party, advised the party leaders to pay particular attention to members at the grassroot in order to attract more supporters to the NDC.
He said the new strategy would help the party to strengthen its effort towards winning more parliamentary seats and garnering more votes for the Presidential Candidate of the party.
The event, brought together polling station and constituency executives, the aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Mrs Elikplim Akuru, and some party gurus who claimed it was meant to strategise towards the general elections in 2020.
Mr Akamba also called on party supporters and sympathisers to unite so that the task of wresting power from the ruling NPP would be easy, saying, “our party is not only focused at the level”.
He said: “I want to call on the old executives who lost their positions to join hands with us so that all of us can present a united front in capturing power from the NPP.”
The former National Organiser of NDC, Mr Kofi Adam, who also witnessed the ceremony, said: “Let us work hard to register this constituency in red, black, green and white colour of the NDC party as we cultivate the character of our leader and founder, Mr Jerry John Rawlings, to propagate the news about the party.”
Parliamentary candidate
The aspiring parliamentary candidate expressed her readiness to win the seat ahead of the party’s internal parliamentary primary and called on the party members to rally behind her, saying: “The time has come, not only to stop the NPP but also to stop the self-inflicted defeat of the NDC in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.”
She added: “My aspiration which has been tied to the aspiration of our grassroots and that of the entire Dome-Kwabenya constituents is to champion the end of the imposition of the NPP on the good people of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency. I stand to assure you that the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency is now completely ready for the long-awaited change, since we cannot bear any longer the promises and the woeful failures of the NPP for all these years.”
Former President John Mahama suffered the worst possible electoral defeat, the first ever for any sitting President under the Fourth Republic, in the 2016 general elections. He managed to poll 44.40 per cent as against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 53.85 per cent.