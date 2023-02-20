NDC directs Minority caucus not to approve 6 new ministerial nominees

The leadership The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed the Minority caucus in Parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and further push for a reduction in the size of government.
A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the party had long expressed concern over the large size of the current government and shared the views of most Ghanaians, including civil society organisations, that it must be reduced bearing in mind the current economic crisis, the country has been plunged into by the government.
“Despite numerous appeals, President Akufo- Addo has quite characteristically, remained adamant and tone deaf. The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament NOT to approve any of the new ministerial nominees,” it said.
Read also: Parliament starts vetting of 6 new ministerial nominees today
Parliament will be busy this week with the scheduled vetting of six persons nominated as ministers and a deputy minister from today.
The exercise will run concurrently with activities of the third week of the first meeting of the third session of the eighth Parliament.
The ministers and deputy minister will be vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament within two days.
Today, the committee will vet Kobina Tahiru Hammond who has been nominated for the position of Minister of Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, for the position of Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, nominated for the position of Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
Tomorrow, Dr Mohammed Anim Adam will come under the scrutiny of the committee for the position of Minister of State at the Finance Ministry; Osei Bonsu Amoah for the position of Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation and Dr Stephen Amoah for the position of Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 9, 2023, submitted the names of his new nominees to Parliament for consideration and approval following vacancies created by the resignations of Alan Kyerematen from the Ministry of Trade and Industry; Dr Afriyie Akoto from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Ebenezer Kojo Kum from the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
Sittings
In the chamber, five ministers are expected to appear before the House to respond to 48 questions made up of two urgent and 46 oral.
According to the business statement presented by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, last Friday, statements may be made by members in accordance with Order 72.
Also, papers may be laid and reports from committees may also be presented, along with motions to be debated and their consequential resolutions.