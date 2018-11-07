NDC, CPP condemn suspension of EOCO Eastern Reg Director

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have separately condemned the government for suspending the Eastern Regional head of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Mr Fred Dzeny
.
“There should be the political will by the ruling government to fight it; and [it] should be ready to resource the corruption fighting agencies,” Mr Dzeny said at a symposium on November 1, 2018.
The CPP and NDC have called on the government to immediately reinstate Mr Dzeny.
While the CPP had called for the head of EOCO, ACP K.K. Amoah (
“We are outraged that
In a press statement signed by the General Secretary of NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Wednesday, the NDC said the punishment meted out to the Eastern Regional head is a further indication of the growing but misplaced sense of invincibility and the impunity of the Akufo-Addo government.
Below is a copy of the NDC statement
NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS STATEMENT ON VICTIMIZATION OF EASTERN REGIONAL EOCO DIRECTOR
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has learnt with total shock, the suspension of the Eastern Regional Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO),
We are outraged that
The draconian punishment meted out to the gentleman is
Through this singular action, it has become clear that President Akufo-Addo’s lofty rhetoric about fighting corruption is only a ruse to witch-hunt political opponents and not a reflection of a sincere desire to address the problem frontally.
Otherwise, we are at a complete loss as to how a call for the prosecution of corrupt officials irrespective of their political affiliation, should warrant the suspension of the Eastern Regional Director of a key anti-corruption agency like EOCO, whose mandate it is to unearth corruption.
The BOST/Movinpiina scandal, the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing scandal, the Metro Mass scandal, the GHS 22 million pre-mix scandal, the Cash for Seats scandal, the $2.25 billion Ken Bond scandal and the recent Ghana Maritime Authority scandal are but a few of the legion of corruption scandals that have broken out in the 22 months of Mr. Akufo-Addo’s Presidency.
President Akufo-Addo himself has questions to answer for his role in the $ 1 billion AMERI Novation scandal which he gave Executive Approval for and which would have resulted in an $ 800 million rip-off but for the vigilance of Civil Society and the Minority in Parliament. We remain unconvinced by claims that he was misled into giving approval for such a colossal contract.
We demand an immediate reinstatement of
Rather, President Akufo-Addo should order credible investigations into the uncountable number of corruption scandals involving his appointees with the view to bringing offending officials to justice. This must include revelations by
We note that while victimizing
Signed
Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
General Secretary
