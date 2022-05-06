Naana Opoku-Agyemang donates to Muslims

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general election, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, has donated assorted food items and beverages to some Muslim and Ahmadiya communities in the country.
The communities are Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South and Effutu constituencies.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the visits and donations were to support “Brothers and Sisters” of the Islamic faith and also to stand in solidarity with them for successfully ending the Ramadan.
She later interacted with the chiefs and Imams during which time solemn prayers and recitations were offered for the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama, Members of Parliament and other party leaders.
Prayers
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, E.K.T Addo; the Central Regional Vice-Chairman, Theophilus Aidoo Mensah; Regional Secretary Kojo Quansah, Bright Botchway and Kwesi Ghartey, regional executive members.
The delegation was later joined in Cape Coast North by the Member of Parliament, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku and the constituency and branch executive members.
In Cape Coast South, the Member of Parliament, Kweku Ricketts Hagan, the constituency chairman and other constituency executive members welcomed the team.
At Effutu, the team was joined by the Constituency Chairman, Mensah Turkson and other executives members.
Also present were James Kofi Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC and other branch executive members.
Prof. Opoku-Agyeman candidate rounded up her tour with a meeting and interaction with some canoe owners, fishermen and fishmongers in the Effutu community.