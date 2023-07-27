My priority is to transform Bolgatanga East— NPP aspirant

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics Jul - 27 - 2023 , 05:57

An aspiring Parliamentary Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region, Matthew Silas Amoah, has said his priority, if elected as the next Member of Parliament (MP), is to ensure the transformation of the area.

“Every politician wants to see his or her people grow or develop and that I am basically in to see how best I can contribute my quota towards the growth and development of the constituency to bring relief to the people,” he stressed.

Filing of nomination

Mr Amoah, a businessman, said this when he filed his nomination to contest the upcoming primary in the constituency last Thursday, July 20, 2023.

So far, aside from Mr Amoah, nobody else has picked a form to slug it out with him in the upcoming primary.

Hundreds of enthusiastic supporters amid dancing and singing walked with the aspirant through some principal streets of the town before filing his nomination at the party office in the constituency.

The parliamentary seat is currently occupied by Dr Dominic Akurintinga Ayine of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who has held onto the seat since its creation in 2012.

In the 2020 parliamentary election, Dr Ayine polled 12,394 votes, representing 67.23 per cent, while Emmanuel Abugre Abole who stood on the ticket of the NPP had 6,042 votes, representing 32.77 per cent.

Although the constituency is a stronghold of the NDC, Mr Amoah is poised and optimistic of causing an upset by winning the seat for the first time for the NPP.

Call from constituents

Mr Amoah noted that his decision to contest in the primary was in response to the calls from the youth and the women, saying “I decided to positively respond to the calls from the grass roots to come and serve towards changing the fortunes of the constituency.

He noted that his vision was to empower the women and youth with the needed support to engage in life-changing ventures to fend for themselves to live dignified lives in the constituency.

He added: “I decided to make myself available to effectively lobby and initiate infrastructural projects aimed at addressing some of the developmental challenges confronting the area, stressing “I am committed towards bridging the developmental gap by spreading development to under-served communities.

Call to delegates

He called on delegates of the NPP to give him an overwhelming endorsement by voting massively for him and noted that “it is my prayer the delegates will give me the nod in the primary to pave the way for the NPP to win the seat for the first time since its creation”.

“Based upon my interaction with the delegates across the constituency, I am optimistic that with about 90 per cent of the delegates accompanying me to submit my forms, I will come out victorious,” he said.

While thanking the party supporters and sympathisers for their unflinching support, he entreated them to close their ranks and remain united to brighten the NPP’s chances of winning the seat.