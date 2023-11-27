Minority raises questions with 45 companies govt wants to grant tax exemptions

The Minority in Parliament has raised questions with some 45 companies the government want to grant tax exemptions under the one district one factory initiative.

The said 45 companies have been presented to Parliament as strategic investors of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and therefore the government is seeking Parliamentary approval for tax exemptions.

But in a press statement issued Monday morning [Nov 27, 2023], the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson indicated that his side of the House will use all means to prevent the government from giving tax exemptions to said 45 companies.

The reason is that, the escalation in the sheer number of companies being presented to Parliament as candidates for tax exemption under the current government is "frightening," he indicated.

“There are about 45 companies that have been presented to Parliament as one-district-one-factory companies, GIPC strategic investors, etc., to be exempted from the payment of taxes. In total, Government is asking Parliament to grant tax exemptions to the tune of US$449, 446,247.95 for these 45 companies. That is the equivalent of over five and a half (5.5) billion Ghana cedis”, he stated.

“We in the Minority are serving notice that we shall resist these tax waiver applications fiercely! In their current forms, we shall resist each and every one of the tax waiver applications with all the tools and strategies at our disposal,” he added.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson named the companies as Agrohao Ghana Company Limited, Amponsah-Efah Pharmaceuticals Limited, B5 Plus Limited, Beekaf Foods Ghana Limited, By Oa & J Pharmaceuticals Limited, Canadian Commercial Corporation, CIMAF, Ciments de l'Afrique Ghana Limited, CK Engineering and Construction Limited and Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited.

Others are Echo Poly Industries Limited, and Emperor Foods, Beverages Limited, EPAC Flexible Packaging Ghana Ltd, Everpack Limited, Everpure Holdings Limited, Ferro Fabrik Limited, Fu Cal Company Limited, Golden Africa Consumer Products, Golden Africa Soap Industries Ghana Limited, Golden Latex Products Limited, Happy Sunshine Company Limited Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, Korban Company Limited, and Lesdy Company Limited.

The companies also include Lesfam Industries Limited, Mass Industries Limited, Matrix Industries Limited, Miro Forestry Ghana Limited, Multipac Company Limited, Nungua Warehouse Ghana Limited, Prestige Integrated Agro Company Limited, and Rikpat Company Limited.

The rest are Rision Industry Company Limited, RMS GPT Ghana Limited, Sankofa Brewery Limited, Sentuo Oil Refinery, Sneda Transformers Technologies Limited, Specialty Beers (Ghana) Limited, Sunda Ghana Investment Limited, Sunda Ghana Limited, Triton Och Industries Ghana Limited, Yaabiko Enterprise Limited, Yellowtail Limited, YMHY Doors Ghana Manufacturing Company and Grand Chem Limited.

Dr Ato Forson added: “We are further told that there are a total of 118 companies being processed at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre to be brought to Parliament for tax exemptions. The total value of exemptions for these 118 companies is about seven billion Ghana cedis! It is the considered view of the Minority that these requests for tax exemptions running into several billions of Cedis, are unconscionable, inordinate and bear all the trappings of organised crime”, he added.

